President Trump to visit North Carolina Wednesday

President Trump will be in Wilmington, North Carolina Wednesday to declare it a "World War II Heritage City."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump will be making his second visit to North Carolina in two weeks as he makes a trip to Wilmington Wednesday.

Trump is scheduled to declare Wilmington the nation's first World War II "Heritage City." The president's visit, which comes one day after he toured Kenosha, Wisconsin, is timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII. Legislation enacted last year requires the Secretary of the Interior to declare at least one city a year to be a World War II Heritage City.

The president was in North Carolina last week for the abbreviated Republican National Convention in Charlotte, where he spoke to delegates and made his case for reelection moments after being formally nominated by the GOP. On Tuesday, Trump was in Wisconsin, where he toured damage from violent protests and riots following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The city saw protests and some violence after the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake. The 29-year-old Black man was shot seven times in the back. His family says he is paralyzed.

Trump blamed "reckless, far-left politicians" for the burning of businesses.

"We have to condemn the dangerous anti-police rhetoric," Trump said.