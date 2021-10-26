Proposed NC congressional district maps widely panned

New congressional district maps proposed by Republican lawmakers would give the GOP an 11-3 advantage in U.S. House seats by splitting Democratic counties.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Politically, North Carolina is a swing state, with neither major party having a large advantage.

But new congressional district maps proposed by Republican lawmakers would give the GOP an 11-3 advantage in U.S. House seats by splitting Democratic counties into different districts to reduce their political power.

"To come out with a map that has an overwhelming number of districts that are going to be Republican, regardless of how the others play out, is inherently, patently unfair," Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue said Monday.

Dozens of voters agreed, sharply criticizing the lawmakers who drew various congressional maps during a Monday afternoon public hearing.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts