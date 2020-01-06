Protesters gather for peaceful demonstration near SouthPark Mall

Several dozen people assembled, chanting, "I can't breathe" as part of their protest.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several dozen protesters have assembled outside SouthPark Mall Monday in south Charlotte for a demonstration against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police blocked entrances to the mall Monday morning in anticipation of the planned protest, which began before 1 p.m. Several dozen people gathered at the corner of Carnegie Boulevard and Barclay Downs Drive, chanting, "I can't breathe."

It's the latest peaceful protest in the Charlotte area following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota one week ago. Protesters have taken to the streets of Charlotte the past three days with mostly peaceful marches that have escalated and led to dozens of arrests for various charges.

Monday's protest outside SouthPark Mall mirrors the peaceful demonstrations seen elsewhere across the region on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

While many have protested peacefully, their voices have often become drowned out by more violent protests seen in Charlotte and across the nation in the late night hours.