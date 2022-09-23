Raffensperger to replace election equipment in Coffee County

This decision came after a video showed unauthorized access to the equipment.

All of the election equipment in Coffee County will be replaced, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday.

This decision comes after a recently released video showing people with unauthorized access to the equipment -- which violates Georgia law.

“Voters expect to able to trust their election officials and we rely on Georgia’s local election officials to follow the rules and laws that protect the integrity of Georgia elections,” Raffensperger said. “If the ongoing investigation by the State Election Board and the GBI uncovers violations of the law, those individuals should be prosecuted and punished to the full extent of the law.”

Raffensperger said that the equipment would be brought in and tested before the November election. They will receive:

100 ballot marking devices (BMDs)

100 printers

10 Imagecast tabulators (precinct scanners)

21 poll pads

New flashcards and thumb drives