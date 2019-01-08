CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Republican National Committee kicked off its annual summer meeting in uptown Charlotte Thursday, debuting the logo for the 2020 RNC.

The logo features the City of Charlotte's crown as well as the elephant that represents the Republican Party. And if you live in Charlotte, you'll want to get used to seeing it.

Next year's convention is about a year away. It will be held at Spectrum Center from August 24 through August 27, 2020.

GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel said the Republican Party is looking forward to calling Charlotte home next summer.

"The entire leadership of the city of Charlotte and the people of Charlotte, who have been so welcoming, the business community, this really is going to be an opportunity to shine a light on this beautiful, great city that is growing at such a rapid pace," McDaniel said.

The GOP's annual meeting will continue through Friday.

