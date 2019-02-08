CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Chair of the Republican National Committee continued the attack on four members of Congress known collectively as “The Squad,” saying they, “glamorize socialism.”

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel made her remarks during the closing ceremony of the Party’s Summer Meeting at The Weston hotel in Uptown.

“Every day since 2016, I still wake up thankful that Hillary Clinton is not our President,” said McDaniel to cheers from Committee members who are from across the country.

McDaniel showed videos of Congress member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other female members of Congress who have been the target of tweets from President Trump.

One of those tweets said the four should go back to the countries from where they came, prompting the Charlotte City Council to “strongly condemn” the President and that tweet.

Some Council members went far as to ask if the city could get out of its contract to host the Republican Convention one year from now.

Reporters who tried to ask McDaniel about that after her speech were turned away and ordered back to the press area in the ballroom.

Earlier in the meeting, Ron Kaufman who headed up the convention site selection committee praised Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles for spearheading the effort to bring the GOP Convention to Charlotte.

Kaufman said, “The Mayor’s constant and dramatic leadership is an example to all elected officials that doing the right thing for her city is always the right way to govern.”

Mayor Lyles is on vacation this week. No other city officials attended a logo unveiling Thursday or the closing of the meeting Friday.