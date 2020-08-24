As Charlotte portion of RNC concludes, protests continue in uptown

It marks the fourth straight day of protests in the Queen City against the Republican National Convention.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte portion of the 2020 Republican National Convention officially concluded Monday afternoon, and for the fourth straight day, protesters gathered in uptown Charlotte to voice frustrations.

Monday, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were formally nominated by GOP delegates. Trump also attended the convention briefly to speak to the delegates in attendance.

RNC Security said on Twitter Monday morning that one person unlawfully entered the temporary security perimeter near the RNC Convention area, hopping over a four-foot fence.

The individual didn't enter an area where delegates were present or impact any events, but they were arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

RNC Security said the fence was set to prohibit access to the light rail during the convention.

Then shortly after the Charlotte portion of events officially concluded, protests were underway once again in uptown Charlotte. Around 5:30 p.m., CMPD said protesters were blocking traffic on 3rd street.

Protesters also gathered with Resist RNC 2020 in Marshall Park. WCNC Charlotte reporter Brandon Goldner shared a photo of the protests, including a blow-up chicken with gold hair among the crowd.

Just arrived at Marshall Park where protesters have gathered. Note the white blow-up chicken with the gold hair. pic.twitter.com/fpGdG8GRH2 — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) August 24, 2020

Just after 5:50 p.m., CMPD said in a tweet that officers used pepper spray on a protester who was choking a woman and assaulted an officer. That protester, whose name has not been released, has been arrested and charged with assault.

It marks the fourth straight day of protests in the Queen City against the RNC. All three previous nights, CMPD has used pepper spray on protesters and made multiple arrests.