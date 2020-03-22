CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina GOP has been addressing upcoming events due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

While hundreds of GOP meetings across the state will be postponed or canceled, leaders say they are "firmly committed' to moving forward with the Republican National Convention in Charlotte later this year.

All remaining county conventions will be conducted virtually via teleconferences, and all district conventions will be conducted virtually utilizing a combination of teleconference and online platforms.

At this time, the NCGOP is still planning to hold the State Convention in Greenville, NC from May 14-17, though NCGOP leaders are monitoring COVID-19 updates.

"At this time, the RNC is firmly committed to moving forward with the RNC Convention which is scheduled to be held August 24th-27thin Charlotte," an open letter to North Carolina Republicans from the NCGOP says. "However, the RNC is closely monitoring conditions regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and is working closely with federal, state, and local governments in order to determine whether they will need to make any changes to the schedule."

