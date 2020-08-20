RNC resist event planned at Marshall Park

As delegates wrap up their meetings Monday, a block party called, Resist RNC 2020 will take place in Marshall Park.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Republican National Convention kicks off in a few days. The event will be scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the smaller crowds, there are still plans for demonstrations.

Thursday, CMPD was locking down the Charlotte Convention Center by blocking off streets and setting up fences.

"Just know there's going to be a little more patience involved in getting through where you need to get through" CMPD Major Brochu said.

Police say they are prepared for everything, including protests.

"Were prepared to facility those first amendment rights," Major Brochu said.

As delegates wrap up their meetings Monday, a block party called, Resist RNC 2020 will take place in Marshall Park.

"Our motto is to educate, organize, and resist," Spokesperson for Resist RNC 2020, Liz Millsaps Haigler said.

Millsaps Haigler said the goal is to fight against the Trump administration.

"They're enabling hate speech division and crimes against," Millsaps Haigler said. "We need to make sure that doesn't happen anymore."

Local activists and community leaders will speak out against specific issues during the event. The demonstration is intended to be peaceful and family-friendly.

"We have a little bit of security, I'm sure CMPD has their own plan, we don't plan to march, we're asking people wear a mask," Millsaps Haigler said.

The RNC was supposed to bring thousands of people to Charlotte, the event will now host over 300 delegates.

"We're very relieved it's much smaller more manageable but we prefer they not be here at all," Millsaps Haigler said.

Right now, it's unclear if other protests or marches will occur.

The group's permit is scheduled to take place between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

CMPD says there is a tremendous amount of advance planning and coordination in the areas of venue security, air space security, training, communications, and credentialing.

Political conventions traditionally involve anticipated demonstrations. The role of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is to facilitate the constitutional rights of the public to express themselves lawfully.