Several gather on the streets of uptown to protest RNC in Charlotte

A handful of protesters gathered near the NASCAR hall of fame in uptown, where several of the protesters went toe-to-toe with police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Republican National Convention is just starting up, and we're already seeing protests in Charlotte Friday evening.

A WCNC photographer captured some video of police detaining some of the protesters. Police confirm at least one person was arrested after several demonstrators surrounded a vehicle.

Police said shortly after 11 p.m., some protestors grabbed officers' bikes and OC spray was deployed on those protestors. Pepper spray was used to keep the crowd from interfering with arrests that were taking place, police said.

Demonstrations are expected to go through the convention until it wraps up next Thursday.

.@CMPD officers continue to facilitate demonstrations in Uptown Charlotte to ensure everyone’s safety. So far officers have made at least one arrest after several demonstrators surrounded a vehicle. #clt #cltnews — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 22, 2020

President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in North Carolina on Monday, while hundreds of his delegates are already in Charlotte.

CMPD told WCNC earlier this week that they were ready potential protesters. But most importantly, police are asking that if you see something out of the ordinary that you say something.

#BREAKING: @CMPD appears to be making arrests after protestors surrounded and jumped on a vehicle. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/EV46shvmIe — Lucas Bogg (@LucasBoggPhotog) August 22, 2020

"Those of us who live in our community know our communities so if you see suspicious activity just like you do on normal days we would ask for that vigilance be brought across to this event that helps us dramatically for our security," Brochu said.

Police are made note that drones can not be flown during the RNC. As a precaution, a helicopter flew over Charlotte Wednesday.