These uptown Charlotte roads will be closed for the RNC

Security measures for the Republican National Convention will close streets in uptown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several roads in uptown Charlotte, along with adjacent street parking and public transportation routes, will be closed because of the Republican National Convention.

I-277 will remain open to traffic in both directions.

Charlotte road closures

All road closures will be in effect at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, and lifted no later than 6 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25. Closures will be conducted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) and the Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Southbound I-277 exit ramp onto S. College Street

S. College Street between W. Morehead Street and E. Hill Street

S. College Street between the Westin Hotel and 3rd Street

S. Brevard Street between E. Stonewall Street and 3 rd Street

E. Stonewall Street between the Harvey Gant Building and S. Caldwell Street

E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. from the middle of the block of MLK Blvd. (between S. Tryon Street & S. College Street) and S. Caldwell Street

All alleyways and internal roadways within the above defined area

Restricted parking areas

All road closure areas listed above and other affected areas will be posted with “Emergency No Parking” signage beginning on Friday, Aug. 21. Missing vehicles can be confirmed as towed or stolen by calling the City 311 phone line or at charlottenc.gov/HNS/CharMeck311. Vehicular parking restrictions will be coordinated and enforced by the CMPD and CDOT.

Vehicle checkpoints for local traffic

S. Tryon Street between W. Morehead Street and 3rd Street

Hill Street between S. Tryon St. and S. College Street

S. College Street between E. Hill St. and the Westin Hotel

All alleyways and internal roadways within the above defined area

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, three vehicular checkpoints will be established for all local traffic after being screened and searched. “Local Traffic” includes employees, delegates, RNC staff and guests, other area business owners and their employees. All other vehicles will be turned away.

Businesses in the secure perimeter and area surrounding, if allowed by State COVID regulations, will remain open but have the option of voluntarily closing during the RNC.

All exiting traffic should return to the same checkpoint used to enter.

Blue Checkpoint #1 – S. Tryon Street at W. Morehead Street

Access to Tryon Street, the Westin Hotel, Regions Bank building (615 S. College Street) and parking garages on Stonewall Street (between Tryon and the Harvey Gantt Center), MLK Boulevard and “The Green” will be facilitated through this security checkpoint. Businesses and eateries on “The Green” will be accessible by foot only from the Tryon Street sidewalk.

Yellow Checkpoint #2 – S. Caldwell Street at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Parking Garage

Access to the NASCAR Tower parking garage will be for tenants only. Businesses in this area will be open if allowed by State COVID Regulations and will be accessible by foot as well.

Green Checkpoint #3 – S. Caldwell Street at South Boulevard

Access to the Novel Stonewall Station Apartments for residents and guests and patrons of the Whole Foods Market, Home 2 Suites and related business in this location can access the parking garage from South Boulevard only. All other vehicular access points will be closed. Businesses in this area will be open and are accessible by foot from the intersection of S. Caldwell Street and E. Stonewall Street as well.

Public transportation

Lynx Light Rail

Lynx service will be modified beginning at 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, until 5:15 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25. Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will be closing all tracks on the Blue Line between the Carson station and 7th Street station. The Carson and & 7th Street stations will remain open, with only the MLK/Convention Center and Trade Street stations closed. All other stations remain open. A bus bridge will be provided for through riders between the Carson Street and 7th Street stations.

Buses

No bus service will be allowed inside the secure perimeter. Please check the CATS website for additional route changes.

Airspace