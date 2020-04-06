x
Governor Cooper to announce new executive order Thursday

Cooper is expected to discuss the latest on COVID-19 in North Carolina during the briefing, as well as announce a new executive order.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is scheduled to announce a new executive order during a press briefing at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, his office said. 

Cooper is expected to discuss the latest on COVID-19 in North Carolina during the briefing. The Department of Health and Human Services announced nearly 1,200 new cases Thursday. There are currently over 31,000 cases statewide and sadly, 960 people have died. 

WCNC Charlotte will have live coverage of Governor Cooper's briefing on WCNC.com, the WCNC Charlotte app, Facebook and our YouTube channel

It's not clear if Cooper will address the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled to be in Charlotte this August. Earlier this week, Cooper rejected the RNC's request for a full-fledged convention, which would allow 20,000 people inside Spectrum Center without masks or social distancing requirements. RNC officials issued a statement Wednesday saying unless Cooper changed the rules to allow more than 10 people in a room, the convention would be held in another city. 

