Governor Cooper to announce new executive order Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is scheduled to announce a new executive order during a press briefing at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, his office said.

Cooper is expected to discuss the latest on COVID-19 in North Carolina during the briefing. The Department of Health and Human Services announced nearly 1,200 new cases Thursday. There are currently over 31,000 cases statewide and sadly, 960 people have died.

