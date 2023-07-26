Rudy Giuliani, in court filing, 'does not contest' he made defamatory and false statements about Georgia election workers

The lawsuit was filed last year by the mother-and-daughter Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss.

ATLANTA — In a new court filing submitted by Rudy Giuliani as part of the lawsuit filed against him by two Georgia election workers asserting he defamed them in accusing them of participating in election fraud, he now "does not contest" that the statements were false and defamatory.

The lawsuit was filed last year by the mother-and-daughter Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, who became central targets of the campaign by Giuliani and other allies of former President Trump to claim Georgia's election result in favor of President Joe Biden had been fraudulent.

In the latest filing by Giuliani in that lawsuit, submitted Tuesday night, he provides a "nolo contendre stipulation" document which lays out how he "does not contest" several allegations at the heart of the lawsuit, though "without admitting to the truth of the allegations." You can find the filing at the bottom of this page.

The document also stipulates Giuliani "believes that he has legal defenses" to the lawsuit and is "desirous to avoid unnecessary expenses in litigating what he believes to be unnecessary disputes."

Functionally, the document is a means of expediting the legal process with the lawsuit, by "not contesting" certain elements of the complaint so that he can avoid further discovery and provide defenses on other grounds.

"The stipulation does not affect... his argument that his statements are constitutionally protected statements or opinions," the document states, nor does the concession include that "Giuliani's statements, in fact, caused Plaintiffs any damages."

Nonetheless, it states he concedes "solely for the purposes of this litigation" that statements he made about Freeman and Moss detailed in their suit "carry meaning that is defamatory per se," and that "to the extent the statements were statements of fact and otherwise actionable, such actionable statements were false." Giuliani also does not contest "the factual elements of liability... regarding Plaintiffs' claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress and other related tort claims."

The larger filling is a response to a motion made earlier this month by attorneys for Freeman and Moss seeking sanctions against Giuliani, allegedly for a failure to preserve and provide electronic evidence as part of the discovery process in the lawsuit.

You can see that original filing additionally, below the Giuliani filing.

Freeman and Moss had asserted in the filing that they "brought this lawsuit to clear their names and hold Defendant Giuliani accountable for besmirching their reputations and brazenly disregarding the truth."

"The time allotted for discovery in this case has concluded," it states, adding that Giuliani's "only defenses" appear to be that his allegations were "non-actionable opinion" and that he he did not act with negligence or "actual malice" in making his statements.

That filing states that to argue "claims that turn on a defendant's subjective belief," there must be "discovery into whether a defendant in fact knew that his or her claims were false or recklessly disregarded the truth."

But, they claimed, Giuliani had not been fully forthcoming with all the evidence of his communications that might give a window into whether he indeed knew his claims were false or recklessly disregarded the truth.

Giuliani's filing disputes that, essentially arguing any other records Freeman and Moss might seek from him were in fact taken by the government as part of a previous investigation.

He also argues Freeman and Moss do not need any additional records from him, because of his "concession of facts" regarding his statements.

Freeman and Moss sued Giuliani after he, Trump and other allies of the former president focused in on them with their accusations about "suitcases full of ballots" at State Farm Arena on Election Night 2020.