S. Carolina House committee approves ban on most abortions

The House Judiciary Committee meets Tuesday afternoon to discuss the “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act.”

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill that would likely ban almost all abortions in South Carolina has moved closer to final approval.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the measure on a party-line vote Tuesday. The bill has already passed the Senate and the governor promises he will sign it.

The bill would ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around the sixth week after conception and before many women know they're pregnant. About a dozen other states have passed similar bills, although they are tied up in court challenges.