CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A South Carolina candidate for Congress says he plans to stay in the race despite domestic violence accusations.

In a video posted on Facebook, Democrat Archie Parnell admitted to hitting his ex-wife 45 years ago but says he’s now a changed man and is dedicated to the people of South Carolina.

“If I withdraw, I would be telling anyone who makes a terrible mistake that that one terrible mistake will define them for the rest of their lives,” Parnell said. “It is the voters of the fifth district who should decide the outcome of this election, and not me, or certain Democratic Party officers.”

Parnell is running for the 5th Congressional District, which covers York, Lancaster and Chester counties. The primary election is next Tuesday, June 12.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC