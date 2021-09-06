How to have your voice heard in SC House redistricting plans

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House of Representatives has released a list of 10 hearings ahead of the state's planned redistricting based on the latest 2020 Census data.
The hearings were announced by the House's Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee, consisting of seven members -- four Republicans and three Democrats -- with Rep. Wallace H. Jordan Jr. of Florence serving as chair.
While there are 10 meetings, only two are set for the Columbia area. One of them will be held in Columbia on Oct. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The other is on Sept. 22 in Orangeburg from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
SC House redistricting hearings
Myrtle Beach
- Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand Campus Conference Center
- 950 Crabtree Lane (Building 600), Myrtle Beach
- Sept. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Florence
- Florence-Darlington Tech, SiMT Building
- 1951 Pisgah Road, Florence
- Sept. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
York County
- York Tech Barnes Theater in the Baxter M. Hood Center
- 375 S. Anderson Road, Rock Hill
- Sept. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Greenville
- Greenville Senior High School Auditorium
- 1 Vardry Street, Greenville
- September 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
North Charleston
- North Charleston City Hall - Council Chambers
- 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston
- Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bluffton
- Bluffton High School Auditorium
- 12 H. E. McCracken Cir, Bluffton (Use Parking Lot Zone B)
- Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Aiken County
- Aiken Tech Amphitheater
- 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville (Building 700/800)
- Sept. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Greenwood
- Piedmont Tech - Medford Center
- 620 N. Emerald Rd, Greenwood
- Sept. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Orangeburg
- Orangeburg Tech- Roquemore Auditorium, Building R
- 3250 St. Matthews Rd, Orangeburg
- Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Columbia
Microsoft Teams accessible
- Blatt Building, Room 110
- 1105 Pendleton Street, Columbia
- Oct. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m
How it works
The House will use what it's learned from the hearings combined with the latest data from the 2020 Census in deciding how to draw district maps.
The State Senate goes through a similar process and, according to the Associated Press, has already held its 10 meetings.
The state has 124 state House districts and 46 state Senate districts as well as seven U.S. House districts.
The two chambers tend to work independently on their own district maps but work together when deciding the U.S. House map.
The General Assembly will vote to approve the maps later this fall.