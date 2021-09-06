How to have your voice heard in SC House redistricting plans

Two meetings to be held in the Columbia area on how to redraw political representative districts in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House of Representatives has released a list of 10 hearings ahead of the state's planned redistricting based on the latest 2020 Census data.

The hearings were announced by the House's Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee, consisting of seven members -- four Republicans and three Democrats -- with Rep. Wallace H. Jordan Jr. of Florence serving as chair.

While there are 10 meetings, only two are set for the Columbia area. One of them will be held in Columbia on Oct. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The other is on Sept. 22 in Orangeburg from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

SC House redistricting hearings

Myrtle Beach

Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand Campus Conference Center

950 Crabtree Lane (Building 600), Myrtle Beach

Sept. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Florence

Florence-Darlington Tech, SiMT Building

1951 Pisgah Road, Florence

Sept. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

York County

York Tech Barnes Theater in the Baxter M. Hood Center

375 S. Anderson Road, Rock Hill

Sept. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greenville

Greenville Senior High School Auditorium

1 Vardry Street, Greenville

September 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Charleston

North Charleston City Hall - Council Chambers

2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston

Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bluffton

Bluffton High School Auditorium

12 H. E. McCracken Cir, Bluffton (Use Parking Lot Zone B)

Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Aiken County

Aiken Tech Amphitheater

2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville (Building 700/800)

Sept. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greenwood

Piedmont Tech - Medford Center

620 N. Emerald Rd, Greenwood

Sept. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Orangeburg

Orangeburg Tech- Roquemore Auditorium, Building R

3250 St. Matthews Rd, Orangeburg

Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Columbia

Microsoft Teams accessible

Blatt Building, Room 110

1105 Pendleton Street, Columbia

Oct. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m

How it works

The House will use what it's learned from the hearings combined with the latest data from the 2020 Census in deciding how to draw district maps.

The State Senate goes through a similar process and, according to the Associated Press, has already held its 10 meetings.

The state has 124 state House districts and 46 state Senate districts as well as seven U.S. House districts.

The two chambers tend to work independently on their own district maps but work together when deciding the U.S. House map.