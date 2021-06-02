x
SC lawmaker makes history as first Black woman to run for governor

South Carolina state Sen. Mia McLeod is officially launching her campaign on Thursday.

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina state Sen. Mia McLeod says she is the person who can become the United States' first Black female governor. 

The Columbia Democrat is officially launching her campaign on Thursday. 

In an exclusive interview, McLeod told The Associated Press that she can win because she knows how to connect with voters from all political backgrounds and walks of life. 

McLeod cites education and health care as among her chief campaign concerns.

She says Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has failed to lead the state during the coronavirus pandemic.  

Two other Democrats have announced their gubernatorial campaigns thus far.

