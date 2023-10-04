South Carolina lawmaker proposes bill to fight sextortion after son’s death

The bill would increase penalties for perpetrators of "sextortion."

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One South Carolina Lawmaker is hoping to protect children from a crime known as sexual extortion, or 'sextortion' by increasing penalties for perpetrators.

'Sextortion' is when someone entices another to send sexually explicit photos to them via text or social media. They then use those images to blackmail the victim.

According to the FBI, more than 3,000 minors were targeted across the country in 2022.

One of those victims was Rep. Brandon Guffey's 17-year-old son Gavin who committed suicide as a result.

Guffey said someone posed as a girl from another college. After Gavin exchanged pictures, he was extorted for money. That person then tried to extort, not only Guffey, but his other family members, too.

"I believe it’s happening a lot more and parents don't come forward because they don’t want to ruin their child’s name," said Guffey.

Now the Freshman lawmaker has made it his mission to ensure no family endures the pain he's experienced.

His proposal would criminalize adults found guilty of sexual extortion in South Carolina and make it punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

“Ultimately I want to send a message: if you’re going to extort someone, it better not be in South Carolina," said Guffey.

Last December, the FBI issued a National Public Safety Alert because of an increase in cases of kids and teens in financial sextortion schemes.

“It's important to have conversations with families and children so that they understand the importance of social media, cyber hygiene, and the importance of protecting their online relationships," said Senior Supervisory Agent Joaquin Balaguer.

Balaguer added children between 10 to 17 are the most vulnerable. Balaguer said who is committing these crimes and where they are committing them is hard to track. He also said the crimes are underreported since children can be scared to come forward.

"It's a borderless environment that that the internet sort of creates," said Balaguer.

The bill has garnered bipartisan support from more than 50 lawmakers. Every time someone new signs on, Guffey gives them a pin with a <3 symbol. It's the last text his son sent to family and friends before he took his own life.

“If you are suicidal, just remember, if you can make it to the next day, you will see how much tomorrow needs you," said Guffey.

So far, 11 other states have this law on the books.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available.

Call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or go to 988lifeline.org.