CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A South Carolina lawmaker who was seriously hurt after a wreck in Charleston County, S.C., is on the road to recovery.
Rep. Katie Arrington (R.-S.C.) had two major surgeries on Sunday and both "went extremely well," according to her campaign manager. Rep. Arrington will remain in the hospital for the next two weeks and is expected to make a full recovery, according to her Twitter account.
Earlier in the weekend, Charleston County Sheriff's Office said Arrington and a friend were traveling southbound on U.S. 17 when another driver was traveling in the wrong direction and hit their vehicle.
Rep. Arrington was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. Deputies say the driver of the other vehicle died at the scene.
According to Rep. Arrington's Twitter, she and a friend were heading to Hilton Head to receive an award from a state medical organization. Both Arrington and her friend survived the accident.
President Donald Trump took to Twitter to show his support for Rep. Arrington.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster joined the president in showing support for Rep. Arrington, saying the Palmetto State needs her and is confident she will pull through.
Rep. Arrington is running for a state representative seat after defeating incumbent Mark Sanford in the GOP primaries in June.
