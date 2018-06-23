CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A South Carolina lawmaker who was seriously hurt after a wreck in Charleston County, S.C., is on the road to recovery.

Rep. Katie Arrington (R.-S.C.) had two major surgeries on Sunday and both "went extremely well," according to her campaign manager. Rep. Arrington will remain in the hospital for the next two weeks and is expected to make a full recovery, according to her Twitter account.

Katie may require one more minimal procedure, but that is not certain at this time. It is still expected that Katie will remain in the hospital for the next two weeks and will make a full recovery. — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 24, 2018

Earlier in the weekend, Charleston County Sheriff's Office said Arrington and a friend were traveling southbound on U.S. 17 when another driver was traveling in the wrong direction and hit their vehicle.

Rep. Arrington was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. Deputies say the driver of the other vehicle died at the scene.

According to Rep. Arrington's Twitter, she and a friend were heading to Hilton Head to receive an award from a state medical organization. Both Arrington and her friend survived the accident.

Katie Arrington remains in critical but stable condition, and is scheduled to undergo another major surgical procedure tomorrow morning. She remains humbled, encouraged, and deeply moved by the outpouring of support and prayers being offered from across the country. #PrayForKatie — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 23, 2018

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to show his support for Rep. Arrington.

My thoughts and prayers are with Representative Katie Arrington of South Carolina, including all of those involved in last nights car accident, and their families. https://t.co/rWYt2VBjxc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster joined the president in showing support for Rep. Arrington, saying the Palmetto State needs her and is confident she will pull through.

I just spoke with Katie’s husband, Rob. We are shocked by the news of her accident and urge all South Carolinians to keep her in their prayers. She is a strong, determined woman. We need her, and she will pull through. — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) June 23, 2018

We also ask that you pray for Rep. Arrington’s friend, Jacqueline Goff, who is recovering from serious injuries, and for the family of the other driver, who tragically passed away. — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) June 23, 2018

Rep. Arrington is running for a state representative seat after defeating incumbent Mark Sanford in the GOP primaries in June.

