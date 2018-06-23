CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A South Carolina lawmaker is seriously hurt after a wreck in Charleston County, South Carolina.

Rep. Katie Arrington had surgery Friday night and is scheduled for another surgery Sunday morning.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said Arrington and a friend were traveling southbound on U.S. 17 when another driver was traveling in the wrong direction and hit their vehicle.

Rep. Arrington (R. - S.C.) was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. Deputies say the driver of the other vehicle died at the scene.

According to Rep. Arrington's Twitter, she and a friend were heading to Hilton Head to receive an award from a state medical organization. Both Arrington and her friend survived the accident.

Katie Arrington remains in critical but stable condition, and is scheduled to undergo another major surgical procedure tomorrow morning. She remains humbled, encouraged, and deeply moved by the outpouring of support and prayers being offered from across the country. #PrayForKatie — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 23, 2018

Rep. Arrington's campaign consultant Michael Mule spoke with the media Friday night.

"Everyone's concern at this time is for the deceased and the deceased's family. We're hopeful it'll be a quick recovery and we'll be back on it soon," Mule said.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to show his support for Rep. Arrington.

My thoughts and prayers are with Representative Katie Arrington of South Carolina, including all of those involved in last nights car accident, and their families. https://t.co/rWYt2VBjxc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster joined the president in showing support for Rep. Arrington, saying the Palmetto State needs her and is confident she will pull through.

I just spoke with Katie’s husband, Rob. We are shocked by the news of her accident and urge all South Carolinians to keep her in their prayers. She is a strong, determined woman. We need her, and she will pull through. — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) June 23, 2018

We also ask that you pray for Rep. Arrington’s friend, Jacqueline Goff, who is recovering from serious injuries, and for the family of the other driver, who tragically passed away. — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) June 23, 2018

