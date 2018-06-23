CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A spokesman for a South Carolina lawmaker who defeated U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in his re-election bid says she has been seriously injured in a car wreck.

Spokesman Michael Mule tells news outlets that state Rep. Katie Arrington has undergone surgery for her injuries and was recovering Saturday in a Charleston-area hospital.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says Arrington and a friend were traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 17 around 9 p.m. Friday when another driver traveling in the wrong direction hit their vehicle.

Sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio says the other driver died at the scene. Details of Arrington's injuries haven't been released.

Arrington defeated Sanford in a GOP primary earlier this month. Democratic nominee Joe Cunningham said he was suspending his campaign until further notice.



Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.