CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A South Carolina lawmaker is seriously hurt after a wreck in Charleston County, South Carolina.
Rep. Katie Arrington had surgery Friday night and is scheduled for another surgery Sunday morning.
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said Arrington and a friend were traveling southbound on U.S. 17 when another driver was traveling in the wrong direction and hit their vehicle.
Rep. Arrington (R. - S.C.) was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. Deputies say the driver of the other vehicle died at the scene.
According to Rep. Arrington's Twitter, she and a friend were heading to Hilton Head to receive an award from a state medical organization. Both Arrington and her friend survived the accident.
Rep. Arrington's campaign consultant Michael Mule spoke with the media Friday night.
"Everyone's concern at this time is for the deceased and the deceased's family. We're hopeful it'll be a quick recovery and we'll be back on it soon," Mule said.
President Donald Trump took to Twitter to show his support for Rep. Arrington.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster joined the president in showing support for Rep. Arrington, saying the Palmetto State needs her and is confident she will pull through.
