SC Senate debates medical marijuana bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Senate started debate on Wednesday on a bill that would legalize medical marijuana throughout the state.

The bill known as S.150, sponsored by Senator Tom Davis, has been in the works since 2015.

The debate started at 1:30 p.m. and lasted for hours. Senate members asked several questions about the bill such as who would be able to prescribe it, who it would be prescribed for and how it would be taxed.

“I’ve come up with a 49-page bill that I think is pretty tight, that has protections against abuse, that limits the conditions to those whose evidence can be treated by this," said Davis.

Davis said this bill would help those with health issues such as PTSD, anxiety, cancer, and more.

“I want to keep the focus on what we’re after. How can people like Barbara Richardson get access to something that clearly helps her, safely and legally? How can we do that?," said Davis.

If passed, South Carolina would join 36 other states in the country who have legalized medical marijuana.

“You wouldn’t have 36 states passing medical cannabis laws unless it worked," said Davis.

The 49-page bill is one of the most restrictive in the country.

Medical cannabis in the form of lotions and creams would only be allowed with less than 4 thousand milligrams of THC. THC is the substance in marijuana that makes people feel ‘high.’

Oils, extracts, capsules, or other edible forms would be limited to less than 1,600 grams of THC. Oils for vaporization would be limited to 8,200 milligrams of THC.

The bill also limits who can be prescribed medical cannabis.

Users would have to have been diagnosed with cancer, epilepsy, seizures, terminal illnesses or post-traumatic stress disorder. All medical marijuana products would have to be prescribed by a licensed doctor.

While debate happened inside of the house, opponents of the bill like Senator Greg Hembree spoke their minds outside of it.

“To say it's not a gateway drug is foolish. It is ignoring truth," said Hembree.

The press conference was held by SLED, the Sheriff's Association, the South Carolina Republican Party, and Palmetto Family. They said they support medical use of the plant, but worry about a pathway for recreational marijuana in the future.

#happeningnow SLED, Palmetto Family, the Sheriff’s association and the Republican Party holds a press conference to talk about their opposition to S.150– the bill that would legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/C76zgdIfCO — Becky Budds (@BeckyBuddstv) January 26, 2022

"We do not need to set up a recreational marijuana industrial complex in South Carolina. And that is what S. 150 is set out to do," said President of Palmetto Family Dave Wilson.

If the bill clears the senate, it will move to the house. It's unclear how the house will vote on it and whether they will tackle it before the end of the 2022 session.