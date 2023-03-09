Sen. Budd visits Charlotte airports

Budd visited with American Airline leadership along with officials from Charlotte and Concord as Congress works to fund FAA in years ahead.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Congress works to update funding and priorities for the Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. Senator Ted Budd visited Charlotte's two major airports Monday.

Budd, a Republican member of Congress representing North Carolina, meet with Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials during a tour of the city-owned airport Monday morning. He also met with leadership from American Airlines, which uses the airport as one of its major hubs.

Budd also visited Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, which offers public flights through Allegiant Airlines and also hosts private flights and cargo carriers.

In February, the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure began the process to reauthorize the FAA. The current authorization, which was signed into law in 2018 and expires during the Fiscal Year of 2023, provides jurisdiction, operational authority, and funding to the FAA.

In their initial meeting, the committee did not that while there have been no passenger fatalities on a scheduled domestic flight in the past 11 years, several U.S. airports have recently experienced issues with airplanes nearly colliding on runways. The FAA also had to issue an emergency ground stop for all domestic flights in January after suffering a major computer glitch.

Earlier this month, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined leaders with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and others for the impromptu safety summit after, they said, at least half a dozen incidents were reported in recent months.

The White House on Thursday proposed $16.5 billion for the agency, up from the $15.2 billion the FAA received in fiscal 2023, CNBC reports.

President Joe Biden's pick to run the FAA finally got a hearing earlier this month on his nomination, with Democrats praising him as a skilled leader of large transportation bureaucracies while Republicans called him unqualified because of his relatively thin aviation experience.