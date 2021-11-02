'This is a complete waste of time': Sen. Rick Scott on Trump impeachment trial

The Florida senator has been a vocal supporter of former President Trump and previously called the impeachment a "charade."

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Prosecutors unveiled chilling new security video in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial Wednesday, showing the mob of rioters breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as overwhelmed police begged on their radios for help.

It shows one of the most alarming days in our nation's history, moment-by-moment, but is unlikely to sway Republican senators who seem to have already made up their minds. Including Florida Sen. Rick Scott.

Sen. Scott called the trial a "complete waste of time" after viewing the alarming videos, NBC News reported.

The senator expressed he was "disgusted" by the actions of those who breached the Capitol, but seemed to deny that Trump was involved in inciting the riot.

"I hope everybody that came into the Capitol and did the wrong thing gets prosecuted to the full extent of law," Scott said.

"Look, I've been clear that that I wish the president had said something faster when they broke into it, but, you know, I've watched what he said. He's never said when somebody should break in — [he] actually said that people should do this peacefully."

He called the trial "vindictive," adding "It's not doing anything to help American families, it's not helping people get jobs, it's not helping get the vaccine out."

The Florida senator has been a vocal supporter of Former President Trump and previously called the impeachment a "charade" and a "political attack."

Day one of the impeachment trial (the sequel) and there seems to be a lot of interest in the book I’m reading.



I'll tell you this - it is a lot more interesting, factual and informative than what we heard in the House managers’ testimony today. https://t.co/jCKD0hblsr — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) February 9, 2021