RALEIGH, N.C. — The Senate won't turn its attention back to the state budget this week despite the House's surprise vote Wednesday to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger said.

Instead, the chamber will keep its "laser focus" on an ongoing, court-ordered redistricting, Berger, R-Rockingham, said.

"We are on a very tight schedule as far as redistricting," he said late Wednesday afternoon. "I really don't have anything to say about the budget or a veto override."

Republicans need just one Democratic vote to complete the override in the Senate and make the $24 billion budget law. Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue said he's confident his side will hold together to block that.

