Several leaders leaving town of Mooresville

Mooresville's mayor, town manager, planning director, and clerk are leaving their positions.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Major changes are coming to leadership in the town of Mooresville.

Most Mooresville residents are aware Mayor Miles Atkins is not seeking re-election. However, WCNC Charlotte has confirmed several top leaders among town staff are also leaving.

"It’s just a sign of the times, if you look at other local governments, probably you got some of the same things happening," at-large commissioner Bobby Compton said.

Mayor Atkins told WCNC Charlotte he’s eyeing opportunities to serve in 2024 but didn’t say in what capacity.

Compton is running against former town commissioner and state senator Chris Carney for mayor. If Compton loses, he’ll no longer be on the board.

Mooresville town manager Randy Hemann has accepted a new role as town manager of Oak Ridge, Tennessee and starts there Nov. 1.

Plus, Mooresville's planning director and clerk are leaving, but it's unclear what their next steps are.

Compton argues the changes aren’t cause for concern.

"The lifespan, on average, of a town or city manager in North Carolina is three to five years," Compton said. He added that the town has had three planning directors during his 12-year tenure as commissioner and the clerk is, "moving on to bigger and better things."

Despite the switch ups, Compton said new leaders will still be guided by the same principles outlined in the town’s rulebook known as the unified development ordinance.

"We still have the UDO, the unified development ordinance, that every city and town in North Carolina has had to do," Compton said. "So, we’ll take a look at that, we’re working on that now."

Planning staff members have proposed several changes to the UDO since it was adopted last year. The board is tasked with reviewing and approving or denying them.

A spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte the town will soon post positions for the Director of Planning and Clerk. The Board of Commissionersis searching for an interim Town Manager.

This November, Mooresville voters will decide between Compton and Carney for mayor. Town commissioners for wards one and two are also on the ballot.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to mayoral candidate Chris Carney for this story but did not hear back by time of publication.