South Carolina lawmakers to discuss stricter regulations on abortion

A South Carolina House committee will meet to consider two bills that would ban almost all abortions at any stage of pregnancy.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House will discuss two bills that would make impose stricter rules against abortion and people who seek them in the state.

The first bill being discussed is the "Equal Protection at Conception - No Exceptions" Act, which would outlaw abortions at any stage of pregnancy with very few exceptions. As currently drafted, the bill would only allow abortions if the mother's life is at risk. It does not include an exemption for victims of rape or incest.

Gov. Henry McMaster, a vocal opponent of abortion, says he would support a ban without exceptions. McMaster celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, calling it a "resounding victory."

South Carolina lawmakers quickly moved to approve the Fetal Heartbeat Act, which makes abortion illegal at six weeks of pregnancy, before most women know they're pregnant.

The second bill would look at crimes for anyone who carries out an abortion. The "Personhood Act of South Carolina" cites the U.S. Constitution, stating that life begins at conception.

While South Carolina moves to implement these restrictions, North Carolina's Democratic governor is fighting to keep access available in the state. Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Wednesday that allows state agencies to take measures to protect people seeking reproductive care in North Carolina.

“The Supreme Court ripped away the constitutional right to reproductive freedom that women have relied on for five decades,” Cooper said. “For now, it’s up to the states to determine whether women get reproductive health care, and in North Carolina they still can, thanks to my veto and enough legislative votes to sustain it."

