Lawmakers redraw SC House maps to settle discrimination suit

If the General Assembly fails, the lawsuit goes to trial later this month.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A settlement of a redistricting lawsuit has added drawing new South Carolina House maps to the list of things state lawmakers need to do in the final three days of the General Assembly’s session this week.

The House agreed to redraw maps that include the areas around Orangeburg County, areas around Richland and Kershaw counties and areas around Horry and Dillon counties.

The new maps would settle the lawsuit from the ACLU and NAACP. If the maps are successfully redrawn, they can’t go into affect until 2024 elections because candidate filing is already finished for the June 14 primaries.

