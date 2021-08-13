South Carolina's new open carry law takes effect Sunday

The law allows gun owners with concealed carry permits to openly carry firearms in public.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gun owners in South Carolina with concealed carry permits will soon be able to openly carry handguns as the state's new "open carry" law takes effect on Sunday.

The new law, which was signed by Gov. Henry McMaster in May, allows people who undergo training and background checks to carry guns hidden under a jacket or other clothing to carry their guns openly. Before this law, South Carolina was one of only five states without an open carry law.

"I will proudly support any legislation that protects or enhances a South Carolinian's ability to exercise their Second Amendment rights, and that's exactly what this bill does," McMaster said when he signed the bill into law.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said it's important to know that this new law doesn't change who can carry a weapon, it merely changes the way a permit holder can carry a handgun in public.

"In addition, the Open Carry with Training Act also does not change where a CWP holder can carry in South Carolina nor does it change the right of a public or private business or employer to post a sign prohibiting or allowing the carrying of a concealable weapon by a valid CWP holder," SLED said.

Lexi Wilson will have a full report on South Carolina's new open carry law. That report will air during WCNC Charlotte News at 6.

