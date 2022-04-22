Clyburn: Federal funding available to improve infrastructure in rural communities

In February, Clyburn announced South Carolina received $21 million to fund five water infrastructure projects statewide.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Congressman James Clyburn visited Orangeburg Friday to bring attention to federal funding available to improve infrastructure in rural parts of South Carolina like Orangeburg County.

In November, Congressman Clyburn announced more than $6 billion dollars in infrastructure investment and jobs act funding coming to South Carolina. Out of this money, $510 million is going toward improving infrastructure.

“I’m not sure how much Orangeburg will get, because you do know I live in Orangeburg County, so we’re gonna get our fair share," said Clyburn.

Town officials in Branchville and Norway have told News 19 they are home to some of the oldest water lines in Orangeburg County. Clyburn says this bill is something that can benefit these communities in need of improvements.

“All they’ve got to do is get with their local officials and make sure we get the applications in and make sure you do your part, because the money is now there," he said.

In February, Clyburn announced South Carolina received $21 million to fund five water infrastructure projects statewide. Dorchester Polk Swamp has received $99,000 for aquatic ecosystem restoration.

"We cut ribbon on the so-called Winding Woods water project because we are trying to make that community eligible for the supplier companies that will serve the Volvo plant," he said," and we just earmarked from the community $4.2 million for wastewater treatment in the St. George area of Dorchester County."

$100 million is also available for broadband expansion statewide. Under this plan, the Biden administration says it also pushing for affordable broadband in rural communities.

“Every state, in order to receive the money, has to send to us for approval a state plan and every carrier who receives any money, subsidy, must offer an affordable plan," said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.