Florida gov. to make campaign stop in South Carolina

TEGA CAY, S.C. — Republican Ron DeSantis is heading to York County Monday.

The Florida governor is hosting an event in Tega Cay. It's his third visit to South Carolina on the campaign trail as he hopes to beat out frontrunner Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024.

DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign in May with firm words but a disastrous Twitter announcement that did little to counter criticism that the 44-year-old Republican may not be ready to take on former President Donald Trump.

While he tried to project confidence, DeSantis' unusual decision to announce his campaign in an online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk ultimately backfired. The audio stream crashed repeatedly, making it virtually impossible for most users to hear the new presidential candidate in real time.

DeSantis’ path to the Republican presidential nomination will not be an easy one.

The event is happening at 5:30 p.m. at the Phillip Glennon Community Center.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

