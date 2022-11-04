Breaking down the platforms for the SC governor candidates

Gov. Henry McMaster and Joe Cunningham met last week to debate several topics on what they'd like to establish for South Carolinians.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Election day is just around the corner and many still need to get out to cast their ballot. One of the races WCNC Charlotte is closely following is the race for governor of South Carolina.

The two leading candidates, Gov. Henry McMaster (R) and Joe Cunningham (D) met last week to debate several topics on what they'd like to establish for South Carolinians.

Abortion access in South Carolina

In June, the landmark case Roe v. Wade was overturned. The case originally protected the right to an abortion. Now, the decision gives the power to the state, and the state government can decide how to move forward on the topic of abortion.

Currently in South Carolina, lawmakers are working on a compromise to different abortion bills in the State House and the State Senate.

During the debate, Cunningham claimed that McMaster would be willing to outlaw all abortions with no exemptions.

“I trust women to make their own health care decisions and Gov. McMaster doesn’t," Cunningham said.

Cunningham went on and said McMaster's position on the topic is government overreach.

"If the politicians are able to come into your doctor's offices, what could they not do," Cunningham said.

In contrary, McMaster denied his claim. He said there is no bill is pending and he would not sign a bill that does not include exceptions for rape or incest.

McMaster said he does approve of the six week ban on abortions. That bill is currently being held on the South Carolina Supreme Court.

“They [South Carolina Lawmakers] will come up with a bill, if they come with one at all, and if not we have the pain-capable and the heartbeat bill -- both of which have all the exceptions," McMaster said.

State of South Carolina economy

The discussion then turned to the economy, where McMaster highlighted the state's economic growth under his administration. He said he made the right decisions to move big businesses into the Palmetto State. He also said his decision to have less restrictions on businesses during COVID-19 protocols kept South Carolina thriving.

McMaster said during his administration, taxes were cut from 7% to 6% and more money was added to trust funds. He also said the administration cut taxes from unemployment insurance.

"We've got people working right now then we've ever had before we have more money in our trust funds, they're filled up," McMaster said.

Cunningham said McMaster failed when it came to gas problems within the state, saying gas prices were rising and people called on McMaster to suspend the gas tax for the state and the governor did not.

"South Carolinas would have benefited from this and you [McMaster] chose to not do that," Cunningham said.

Elimination of state income tax

Cunningham said if elected, he wants to eliminate the state income tax altogether. He acknowledged the state would then lose money from that and proposed other ideas to regain that money.

“What we propose are new streams of revenue, legalizing marijuana, legalizing sports betting," Cunningham said.

Cunningham said people are already doing it and it would be beneficial for the state to regulate it, tax the activities and make a profit.

"We can be that economic lighthouse for business that either want to grow or expand into South Carolina but we need to have new ideas and a new vision," Cunningham said.

McMaster said Cunningham wanted to propose a state-wide mask mandate and stop production would have contributed to an economic decline. McMaster said Cunningham's actions proved he did not know what South Carolina needed.

McMaster said he fought the Biden Administration over mask and vaccine mandates while Cunningham accused McMaster of mishandling parts of the pandemic.

Teacher retention in South Carolina

Both candidates agrees that teachers in South Carolina need to continue to get pay increases but had different opinions on how to accomplish that goal.

McMaster said teachers are leaving rural areas because of infrastructure and lack of resources. He said more money should be spent building out rural towns in the state so people are more inclined to stay.

McMaster added that during his administration, he said he's added almost 700 police officers in schools to provide a sense of security.

Cunningham said McMaster dropped the ball when he chose to call a special session about abortion and not the national teacher shortage.

Cunningham said, if elected, he wants to raise teacher pay 10% more and have the starting salary at $50,000.

Gun reform

Cunningham said South Carolina has the highest crime rate they've seen and much of that has to do with gun laws in the state. Cunningham said he wants to close the Charleston Loophole when it comes to background checks.

In South Carolina, you must complete a background check to purchase a gun. The Charleston Loophole states, if the background check does not go through in three days, the individual can purchase the firearm.

McMaster said bad people get guns and certain reform would take away responsible gun owner's firearms. He said much of the crime in not about guns but about penalties. McMaster stated he wanted to increase the price of bail bonds so criminals are not immediately bailed out of jail.

Cunningham responded and agreed with McMaster but added South Carolina also needed a hate crime bill, adding the state is missing out on money from those infractions.

Medical marijuana

A big talking point of the debate was over the legalization of medical marijuana. Cunningham started and said he wants to legalize the plant for medical use because of his work with veterans.

Cunningham said many have been diagnosed with mental health conditions like PTSD and the the drug is the only way some can get a full nights sleep. Cunningham also said he believes the state is missing out on taxable money that could be spent to increase teacher salaries and expand infrastructure.

McMaster said the topic is "interesting." McMaster said the law enforcement he has spoke to is opposed to the idea of legalizing any sort of marijuana.

McMaster said it would add difficulties for officers to indicate if a person is distracted while driving, and said legalizing any sort of marijuana is teaching children that it's okay to do drugs.

Gay marriage

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, some are concerned that Obergefell v. Hodges could be next. It's the case that legalized gay marriage across the county.

“Maybe I'm old fashioned, but I think that marriage ought to be between a man and a woman," McMaster said.

“I don’t care who you are or who you love, I don't think it's government's role to be getting in the middle of that," Cunningham said.