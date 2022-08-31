'It should be a wake up call' | SC abortion rights advocates turn attention to Senate as new abortion ban clears state's House

A full abortion ban, with exceptions for rape, incest, and life-saving measures, has cleared its last legislative hurdle, sending the bill to the S.C. Senate.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Abortion rights advocates in South Carolina said they are rallying resources to reach out to state senators, who are the next legislative line in the debate over tightening abortion restrictions in the Palmetto State.

The legislation would ban abortions, except those that would save the mother's life and in cases of rape and incest up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

It would also make it a felony for anyone who performs or assists in an abortion.

Wednesday's developments follow a House vote the day before. The chamber initially rejected the bill that did not have the rape or incest exceptions. Once Republicans saw the outcome of that vote, they quickly went through a number of complex procedures and voted to bring the bill back from the brink of failure.

"At the end of the day, we passed a good pro-life bill in South Carolina,” said Republican Rep. John McCravy after Tuesday's vote.

The South Carolina Senate is set to reconvene next Tuesday.

Ann Warner, CEO of South Carolina's Women's Rights and Empowerment Network, said her group is turning its attention to state senators now, working with other abortion rights advocates to get their voices heard before senate discussions begin.

"We're incredibly distressed and outraged that this kind of radical abortion ban passed the South Carolina House," Warner said. "It's deeply unpopular, deeply harmful to the health and well-being and safety of the people of the state."

The proposed new ban is making its way through the statehouse as South Carolina's six-week ban, also known as the Fetal Heartbeat Law, is held up in court.

The state Supreme Court suspended the Fetal Heartbeat Law earlier this month due to a Planned Parenthood lawsuit over privacy concerns. That means, for now, South Carolina's abortion ban stands at 20 weeks.

Gov. Henry McMaster has not given an opinion on this latest bill, but he has said he would like to see a day where there are no abortions in the state.

“This is a good starting point for the Senate to begin its deliberations,” Brian Symmes, a spokesperson for the governor said, following Tuesday's vote in the House.

"It's really devastating to see how much ground has been lost in such a short period of time," Warner said. "How quickly so many people are getting on board with this extremist agenda is really alarming, and it should be a wake-up call. And I think it has been a wake-up call to many -- not just women -- but all kinds of people throughout the state."

