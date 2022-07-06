After quiet year, SC Democrats heat up in governor primary

On Tuesday, state Sen. Mia McLeod castigated the chamber’s minority leader on Twitter just hours after he endorsed one of her opponents.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's Democratic gubernatorial primary has begun to heat up in its final week.

On Tuesday, one of the candidates, state Sen. Mia McLeod, castigated the chamber’s minority leader on Twitter just hours after he endorsed one of her opponents.

McLeod said House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford had backed Joe Cunningham, and not her, because McLeod had refused “to appoint his unqualified new wife” as a magistrate.

Rutherford told The Associated Press he was frustrated by McLeod’s absence from Black Caucus meetings and what he characterized as “no care and concern over Black women, over Democrats, over people in particular.”

McLeod’s campaign didn’t immediately return an email message seeking comment.