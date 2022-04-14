'It’s a conversation worth having' | South Carolina advocates call on lawmakers to make changes to child murder charge

Currently, South Carolina can prosecute a child of any age for murder potentially charging them as an adult. The proposal is to raise the minimum age to 14 years old

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — A deadly shooting recently at a middle school in Greenville, South Carolina, left one child dead, with the 12-year-old suspected shooter now charged with murder according to police. This tragedy has reignited the conversation about whether kids at such a young age as this should be tried as adults in the South Carolina court system.

Advocates involved with the nonprofit organization Put the Guns Down Now Young People believe not. Instead, they are calling on South Carolina lawmakers to create new legislation that would change the minimum age a child can be charged as an adult for murder to 14 years old.

Child advocate Jack Logan says he believes that's what's best for a young child whose brain isn't fully developed and is more likely to make childish mistakes.

“No, they don’t know right from wrong," Logan said. "I was raised up in a good home and still there were times I still made mistakes as a child.”

South Carolina House Representative Chandra Dillard believes working to set the standard now could be more beneficial later.

“I think it’s a conversation worth having because a judge needs to be able to determine if a child is redeemable," Rep. Dillard said. "The question is how does South Carolina want to treat its youngest citizens.”

For Logan, he said the goal is to heal and help these children instead of putting them in an adult prison for years and years to potentially create more harm.

“The damage is done mentally," Logan said. “We’re supposed to train children and teach children.”

Right now, the current legislative session in South Carolina is nearing its end and so far no bill for the child murder charge minimum has been filed. There is a chance lawmakers could consider this discussion next time they reconvene.