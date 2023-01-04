South Carolina bill aims to axe tampon tax

The Palmetto State is one of 22 states to still impose taxes on tampons and other feminine hygiene products.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill was passed in the South Carolina House to do away with the so-called "tampon tax". Lawmakers promise it would save women money each month on menstrual products.

For some women in the Palmetto State, they said it's time to axe this tax. People are paying a small tax for each product they purchase, unlike other tax-free items like groceries and prescriptions.

South Carolina is one of 22 states that still have a tax on menstrual products, and it brings in about $4.5 million annually for the state.

Melissa Soule with the Low Country Period Pixies said the group continues to push and fight for menstrual equality. She said this tax is rooted in gender discrimination.

“Would I rather not fight to have a period every month, yeah!" Soule said. "They have the menstruation simulator, and when they put it on men, they pass out from the pain. And they can’t handle that. The least they can do is not tax things we don’t want to have.”

She highlighted this tax is just one of the many hurdles women face in the fight for equality. Another example is the "pink tax". This is usually tacked on when a company sells an item like a razor, but the "women's" or "pink" version costs more than the male counterpart.

"If middle-class people can’t afford this, a tax, a couple of cents here or there? That adds up," Soule said.

The bill will now head to the state Senate. If it passes there, it will then go to the Governor's desk to potentially be signed into law.