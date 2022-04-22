South Carolina state government employees may soon get maternity leave

State employees are not guaranteed paid maternity leave after giving birth, but a bill that could change that has passed both chambers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State employees in South Carolina aren’t guaranteed paid parental leave, but a bill could soon change that.

Under current law, state employees like Ashley Stewart must use annual and sick leave for time off if they have a child.

"This is Carter and Carter is two,” Stewart said while introducing her toddler to News19.

Stewart works for the South Carolina Senate and had her son Carter in February 2020. She worked every day while pregnant until it was time to go to the hospital so she could save up her paid time off hours. “I had to use all my annual leave time and majority of sick leave to care for Carter,” shared Stewart.

While federal law requires employers to allow for family leave, it doesn’t guarantee that time is compensated. Stewart said if she chose to not use her PTO, her maternity leave would've been unpaid.

However, state lawmakers like Representative Beth Bernstein hope to change that with legislation that has now passed by the House and Senate.

“It was really important we got this done,” Bernstein told News19. The bill guarantees state employees six weeks of paid maternity leave. Co-parents, like a father, could get two weeks of paid leave.

Bernstein said, “I’m ecstatic that we even have six weeks paid leave because a lot of people are surprised that that’s not already a benefit of a state employee.”

Big win for state employees who will now have up to 6 wks pd family leave-a bill introduced by me & @dj1one in House/Senate. Thank you to ALL who worked to get this done! @craashy @SenatorShealy @WRENetwork @murrellsmith @henrymcmaster #PaidLeave https://t.co/905erbEZC4 — Rep Beth Bernstein (@bethbernsteinsc) April 22, 2022

The measure originally called for 12 weeks of paid leave, but lawmakers decreased it as a compromise. Every House member voted to pass the measure Thursday, except for Representative Vic Dabney.

“I think even six weeks is excessive,” Dabney told News19. Dabney thinks PTO gives ample time for mothers to stay home with their newborn. And if they need more time off down the road, “I think that should be taken up on a case by case basis,” said the Kershaw representative.

However, the bill got overwhelming support by both chambers. Supporters said it’s not only good for retaining state employees, but crucial for families.

“Those first initial weeks are the most important. You’re bonding with the new child, you’re trying to get used to the new schedule," said Stewart. She added that both parents need time to adapt mentally, while mothers of course needs to heal physically.

The bill also guarantees paid parental leave for adoption. The primary care parent would get six weeks of paid leave. Plus, foster parents could get two weeks of paid parental leave.