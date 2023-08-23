South Carolina Supreme Court reverses course on abortion, upholds 6-week ban

South Carolina's all-male Supreme Court reversed course on abortion, upholding a ban on most procedures after just weeks of pregnancy.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s new all-male Supreme Court reversed course on abortion on Wednesday, upholding a ban on most such procedures after just weeks of pregnancy.

The 4-1 ruling departs from the court’s own decision earlier this year to strike down a similar law.

The continued erosion of legal abortion access across the U.S. South comes after Republican state lawmakers replaced the lone female on the court, Justice Kaye Hearn.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster praised the court's ruling in a statement Wednesday.

"The Supreme Court's ruling marks a historic moment in our state's history and is the culmination of years of hard work and determination by so many in our state to ensure that the sanctity of life is protected," McMaster said. "With this victory, we protect the lives of countless unborn children and reaffirm South Carolina's place as one of the most pro-life states in America."

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts