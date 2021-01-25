x
South Carolina Politics

Your guide to York County's newly elected officials

Here are the 2020 local election results, from county council to school trustees.

YORK, S.C. — While the 2020 presidential election was especially eventful, the daily lives of South Carolinians will be more immediately impacted by down-ballot races and local ballot measures.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the local officials elected to represent York County, and what they will be responsible for.

County Council

The York County Council is comprised of six trustees, responsible for policy that will maintain, develop and implement policies to guide the county's investments in fields like infrastructure, public health and culture. 

Tom Audette - District 1

  • New electee, formerly served on Fort Mill Schools Board of Education
  • Republican
  • Email: tmaudette@yahoo.com

Allison Love - District 2

  • New electee
  • Republican
  • Local business owner
  • Email: letallisonloveknow@yorkcountygov.com

Christi Cox - District 3

  • Incumbent
  • Republican
  • Lawyer, founding member of Hamilton Martens, LLC.
  • Email: christi.cox@yorkcountygov.com

Brandon Guffey - District 6

  • Owner of 360 HVAC
  • Republican

Boards of Education

York County has four school districts: York, the Rock Hill school district, the Clover school district and the Fort Mill school district.

York School District

York School District 1’s Board of Education has seven members, five of which are voted in by district and two of which are voted in at-large. This year, four district members and one at-large member were voted into the board.

Scott Childers - Trustee At-large

  • New electee, unseated incumbent Amber Floyd
  • Email: schilders@york.k12.sc.us

Wade Anderson - District 1

  • New electee, unseated Maria Duncan
  • Email: wanderson@york.k12.sc.us

Chris Revels - District 3

  • Incumbent, ran unopposed
  • Email: crevels@york.k12.sc.us

Betty F Johnson - District 4

  • New electee
  • Email: bfjohnson@york.k12.sc.us

Tracy Morton Miskelly - District 5

  • New electee, unseated incumbent Austin Dawkins
  • Email: tmiskelly@york.k12.sc.us

Clover School District

Clover School District’s Board of Education has seven members, five of which are voted in by district and two of which are voted in at-large. This year, two district members and one at-large member were voted into the board.

Jessica Cody -  Seat 3

  • New electee
  • Email: jessica.cody@clover.k12.sc.us

Ginger Gibson Marr - Seat 4

  • Incumbent, ran unopposed
  • Email: ginger.marr@clover.k12.sc.us

 Tracy Bell Stiff - At-large

  • New electee, unseated incumbent Jay Young
  • Email: tracy.stiff@clover.k12.sc.us

Rock Hill School District

Rock Hill Schools’ Board of Education has seven members, five of which are voted in by district and two of which are voted in at-large. This year, three district members and one at-large member were voted into the board.

Patrice Reid Cherry - Trustee

  • New electee, ran unopposed 
  • Community Volunteer
  • Email: preidcherry@rhmail.org

Mildred B Douglas - District 3

  • New electee
  • Retired Public School Teacher
  • Email: jdd18@comporium.net

Windy Cole - District 5

  • New electee, ran unopposed
  • Volunteer resources manager
  • Email: wcole@rhmail.org

James Burns - At-large

  • New electee
  • General Manager
  • Email: jburns@rhmail.org

Fort Mill School District

Fort Mill Schools’ Board of Education has seven members, all of which are voted in at-large. This year, three members were elected to the board.

Anthony Boddie - At-large

  • New electee
  • Founder of the Community of Hearts Project and Senior Account Executive for Ricoh-USA
  • Email: boddiea@fortmillschools.org

Scott Frattaroli - At-large

  • Incumbent
  • Former teacher and principal in the Fort Mill School District, current Corporate Training and Documentation Team Manager for TD Bank
  • Email: frattarolis@fortmillschools.org

Kristy Thames Spears - At-large

  • Incumbent
  • Current Chairwoman
  • Email: ktspears@fortmillschools.org

Sheriff

Kevin R. Tolson

  • Incumbent, first elected in 2016
  • Republican
  • Has worked for over 20 years as a deputy, investigator and now, sheriff
  • Phone: 803-628-3057

Clerk of Courts

David Hamilton 

  • Incumbent
  • Republican
  • Phone: 803-684-8507

Coroner

Sabrina H. Gast

  • Incumbent
  • Republican
  • Email: sabrina.gast@yorkcountygov.com

Bethel/Wylie Land Acquisition Referendum

York county residents voted yes to approve this referendum, which allocates tax toward more community spaces and local parks.

