Your guide to York County's newly elected officials

Here are the 2020 local election results, from county council to school trustees.

YORK, S.C. — While the 2020 presidential election was especially eventful, the daily lives of South Carolinians will be more immediately impacted by down-ballot races and local ballot measures.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the local officials elected to represent York County, and what they will be responsible for.

County Council

The York County Council is comprised of six trustees, responsible for policy that will maintain, develop and implement policies to guide the county's investments in fields like infrastructure, public health and culture.

Tom Audette - District 1

New electee, formerly served on Fort Mill Schools Board of Education

Republican

Email: tmaudette@yahoo.com

Allison Love - District 2

New electee

Republican

Local business owner

Email: letallisonloveknow@yorkcountygov.com

Christi Cox - District 3

Incumbent

Republican

Lawyer, founding member of Hamilton Martens, LLC.

Email: christi.cox@yorkcountygov.com

Brandon Guffey - District 6

Owner of 360 HVAC

Republican

Boards of Education

York County has four school districts: York, the Rock Hill school district, the Clover school district and the Fort Mill school district.

York School District

York School District 1’s Board of Education has seven members, five of which are voted in by district and two of which are voted in at-large. This year, four district members and one at-large member were voted into the board.

Scott Childers - Trustee At-large

New electee, unseated incumbent Amber Floyd

Email: schilders@york.k12.sc.us

Wade Anderson - District 1

New electee, unseated Maria Duncan

Email: wanderson@york.k12.sc.us

Chris Revels - District 3

Incumbent, ran unopposed

Email: crevels@york.k12.sc.us

Betty F Johnson - District 4

New electee

Email: bfjohnson@york.k12.sc.us

Tracy Morton Miskelly - District 5

New electee, unseated incumbent Austin Dawkins

Email: tmiskelly@york.k12.sc.us

Clover School District

Clover School District’s Board of Education has seven members, five of which are voted in by district and two of which are voted in at-large. This year, two district members and one at-large member were voted into the board.

Jessica Cody - Seat 3

New electee

Email: jessica.cody@clover.k12.sc.us

Ginger Gibson Marr - Seat 4

Incumbent, ran unopposed

Email: ginger.marr@clover.k12.sc.us

Tracy Bell Stiff - At-large

New electee, unseated incumbent Jay Young

Email: tracy.stiff@clover.k12.sc.us

Rock Hill School District

Rock Hill Schools’ Board of Education has seven members, five of which are voted in by district and two of which are voted in at-large. This year, three district members and one at-large member were voted into the board.

Patrice Reid Cherry - Trustee

New electee, ran unopposed

Community Volunteer

Email: preidcherry@rhmail.org

Mildred B Douglas - District 3

New electee

Retired Public School Teacher

Email: jdd18@comporium.net

Windy Cole - District 5

New electee, ran unopposed

Volunteer resources manager

Email: wcole@rhmail.org

James Burns - At-large

New electee

General Manager

Email: jburns@rhmail.org

Fort Mill School District

Fort Mill Schools’ Board of Education has seven members, all of which are voted in at-large. This year, three members were elected to the board.

Anthony Boddie - At-large

New electee

Founder of the Community of Hearts Project and Senior Account Executive for Ricoh-USA

Email: boddiea@fortmillschools.org

Scott Frattaroli - At-large

Incumbent

Former teacher and principal in the Fort Mill School District, current Corporate Training and Documentation Team Manager for TD Bank

Email: frattarolis@fortmillschools.org

Kristy Thames Spears - At-large

Incumbent

Current Chairwoman

Email: ktspears@fortmillschools.org

Sheriff

Kevin R. Tolson

Incumbent, first elected in 2016

Republican

Has worked for over 20 years as a deputy, investigator and now, sheriff

Phone: 803-628-3057

Clerk of Courts

David Hamilton

Incumbent

Republican

Phone: 803-684-8507

Coroner

Sabrina H. Gast

Incumbent

Republican

Email: sabrina.gast@yorkcountygov.com

Bethel/Wylie Land Acquisition Referendum