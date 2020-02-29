COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Democratic contenders for president are hoping South Carolina voters will offer some separation and clarity in the ongoing contest for the party’s nomination and the chance to challenge President Trump in the fall.

The state is holding the South Carolina Democratic primary Saturday, with dozens of delegates at stake but more important, a chance for some candidates to breathe new life into their campaigns or for one to cement his status as the front-runner.

WLTX will keep a running blog below of the latest developments in the primary:

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29:

3:20 p.m. - Democrats say no big problems, turnout appears to be up

Democratic leaders say there have been no major problems at the polls, and that they feel that voter turnout is up over 2016.

State Democratic Party Chair Trav Robertson said there have been reports of some problems, but no significant issues have been seen.

He said the state's election commission told him 80,000 absentee ballots have been cast. He's says that's an increase of between 28-30,000 over 2016.

As expected, the non-white vote is a significant factor, as he estimates between 55 to 62 percent voters are non-white. He credits some of that to an increased push to register voters.

Robertson said 370,000 vote in the 2016 Democratic primary. The highest was back in 2008, when over 570,000 participated.

2:01 p.m. - Checking in with voters at the precincts

We went to a precinct near Columbia to see what voters were dealing with.

1:51 p.m. - List of combined precincts in Lexington County

A number of precincts in Lexington County had to be combined. have a list of precincts that were combined.

Go to this link to see the full list: https://lex-co.sc.gov/sites/default/files/Documents/Lexington%20County/Departments/Registration%20and%20Elections/DemPrimaryPrecinctList.pdf

1:35 p.m. - South Carolina Democrats to give update

South Carolina Democrats are set to give an update at 2:30 p.m. on the primary. It's not clear what exactly they'll say, but they'll talk about turnout and how things have been going so far.

12:33 p.m. - Report voting irregularities to WLTX

12 p.m. - Some voters get frustrated

We've got a report of some voters turning away at a precinct because of the long lines. Turnout appears to be heavy, at least near Columbia, so those headed to the polls should allocate a little extra time.

11 a.m. - Long lines reported at some precincts

There are long lines of voters at some precincts in South Carolina. At the location at Polo Road in northeast Richland County, the lines stretched down a long hallway.

In some cases, the lines may be caused by a few problems at the polls.

10:39 a.m. - More problems at the polls

We heard from one voter who said that the machine wouldn't feed the paper ballot. There were told to give the ballot to a poll worker, who said they would feed it in later.

10:12 a.m. - Reminder - Polling places can change

If you're out there and wondering why your normal precinct isn't open, precincts can change on presidential primaries.

You can check that information online on SCvotes.org It will have that updated information.

9:45 a.m. - Joe Biden sees late surge in social sentiment

The Univ. of South Carolina's Insights lab collects data on social sentiment. Bernie Sanders has been the long leader among the candidates in positive sentiment, but Joe Biden has picked up a surge since Tuesday night's debate, the lab says.

9:00 a.m. - Steady lines, a few problems at the polls

We spoke with a poll worker in Richland County who said there were a few problems with some machines, but no major issues.

7 a.m. - Polls open

Polls are open across South Carolina. For the information on which poll to go to and so many other questions, go to our 2020 South Carolina Democratic Primary Voter Guide.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28:

7:30 p.m. - President Trump takes shots at the Democratic candidates

President Trump took aim at his Democratic rivals in a rally in South Carolina on the eve of the primary.

Trump has held rallies in other primary and caucus states the day before the event.

2 p.m. - Bernie Sanders rallies in Finlay Park

Hundreds of supporters for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders flocked to Finlay Park in Columbia on Friday to hear from the presidential candidate ahead of the South Carolina primary.

Senator Sanders spoke about health care, raising the minimum wage and climate change. However, he says in order to make those changes, South Carolinians have to get out to vote.

1 p.m: Biden stops at barbershop to discuss gun violence

Former Vice-President Joe Biden made a stop on Friday at a well-known barbershop in the Columbia community.

Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop in Columbia welcomed him. Biden pledged to continue fighting for new gun laws.

What's at Stake:

Going into Saturday, Sen. Bernie Sanders has the most momentum, with wins (or perhaps a tie—it’s still unclear what happened in Iowa) in the four previous primary or caucus states. But South Carolina is different in many ways, none more striking than demographics. Unlike the previous states, a majority of Democratic voters in the state are African-American.

RELATED: Joe Biden leads by double-digits in SC Monmouth Poll

RELATED: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders lead in latest SC Democratic primary poll

Former Vice-President Joe Biden is hoping that voting block will be his firewall to help propel him to other victories as next week's massive Super Tuesday contests looms. Biden has long enjoyed broad support in polls conducted here but recent surveys have shown some of that support eroding. It appears Sanders is a big beneficiary, as is billionaire Tom Steyer, who's spent heavily on ads in the state. Both men have seen a spike in support from black voters.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are also contenders. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who's gained a lot of attention in recent weeks, did not get on the ballot in South Carolina.

Full Primary Resources:

Latest Results: South Carolina primary real-time election results page

How to Use the New Voting Machines: