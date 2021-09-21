SC DJJ Director Pough resigns after 5 years at the agency

Eden Hendrick to Serve as SCDJJ Acting Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (SCDJJ) director Freddie Pough is stepping down after five years at the helm, coming after months of intense scrutiny of his agency by lawmakers and people who worked there.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced he had accepted Pough's letter of resignation Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Eden Hendrick will serves as Acting Director of SCDJJ until a permanent director is nominated by McMaster and confirmed by the SC Senate.

On June 29 -- a week after almost two dozen SCDJJ staff walked off the job in protest of poor working conditions and lack of security for themselves and students -- the SC Senate cast a vote of "no confidence" over what they said were serious problems within the agency that deals with juvenile offenders. At the time, Pough said he would not resign but committed to fixing the situation.

As a result, McMaster asked South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) to review SCDJJ's procedures for reporting incidents and hired a private security firm to help with staffing shortages.

At a hearing in June, Pough said he was responsive to the staff.

"I am not out of touch," he said. "I’m boots on the ground too, but understand I have to do what I need to do throughout the day as well."

Pough outlined improvements he’d made like raising sign on bonuses and giving existing staff bonuses for their work.

The beleaguered agency has faced increased security following an audit that was released in April by the Legislative Audit Council. That report surveyed over 1,200 DJJ employees for their opinions on job satisfaction, security, education, and medical services for juveniles.