'Swatting' incident at Marjorie Taylor Greene's home, again

This is the second report this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROME, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is from the first incident on Tuesday. The article has been edited to reflect new information from officers.

Police responded to a second "swatting" incident at the home of Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene early on Thursday.

Rome Police Department said the call came from an internet chat but was pretending to be from a suicide hotline. The department said the caller claimed to have shot their family after coming out as transgender. The caller told police they would shoot themselves and anyone who tried to stop them.

When police arrived, they told Greene why they were there. Officials said they could not trace the call.

This is the second "swatting" incident this week at Greene's home; the first happened on Tuesday.

In a report obtained by 11Alive, Rome police note they received a call from a Virginia crisis line informing them of a man who had been shot five times in a bathtub. The caller also said that a woman was still in the home who possibly had children with her.

This caller said they wanted to "SWAT" Greene because of her stance on transgender youth rights.

What is 'swatting'?

According to multiple definitions, "swatting" happens when someone makes a false report to emergency services under the pretext that a crime is being committed or someone is being held hostage to try and prompt a massive police response to a particular address.