Amid teacher shortage, SC lawmakers want to give teachers more flexibility to break contracts

The State suspends the licenses of dozens of teachers each year for breach of contract violations.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers are looking to reform the teacher contract process amid record teacher shortages across the state.

Some educators are losing their licenses for quitting during the school year, sometimes for health reasons or because a spouse is deployed.

“What we’ve seen during COVID is teachers had to leave for medical issues, so districts turned them into the state board and revoked their certificate," said South Carolina Educator Association President Sherry East.

The "Educator Assistance Act" gives teachers more flexibility to break contracts and reduces penalties for educators who do.

Right now, teachers must sign a contract each year before knowing what they'll be paid. If they break their contract they are deemed guilty of unprofessional conduct and can have their license suspended for up to a year.

"I’m not aware of any other profession in south carolina where you sign your contract and then two months later you find out what your salary is going to be," said Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto State Teachers Association.

Rep. Raye Felder's (R-York) bill would allow teachers to rescind their contract within 10 days of when their district releases its salary schedule for the upcoming school year-- which typically occurs in late June.

"The goal of the legislation as a whole is to make sure we're treating teachers professionally and giving them the same respect as we would other professions," said House Education Committee Chairwoman Rep. Shannon Erickson (R-Beaufort).

The legislation also reduces the maximum time teacher's licenses can be suspended for breach of contract from a year to six months.

It also immediately starts the clock on that suspension rather than dragging it out and gives the State Board of Education more leeway in deciding whether disciplinary action is necessary for such cases.

East said certificates aren't revoked until the State Board hears the case, which can be months after a teacher hands in their resignation.

"We had teachers who tried to come the following year to work, their districts tried to hire them, but they couldn't because their suspension lasted from March to March," said East.

In April alone, the State Board of Education has taken disciplinary action against 17 teachers. Records indicate, however, that not all were due to a breach of contract.

Sen. Mia McLeod has filed legislation that would protect teachers who terminate their contracts. School Districts did not testify on the bill.

Felder's legislation also eliminates a requirement that teachers submit paperwork every five years, showing that they are taking recertification classes.

Teachers testified that this paperwork is burdensome and unnecessary.