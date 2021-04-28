Ted Budd announces campaign for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat

He's represented North Carolina's 13th district, covering Alamance, Davidson, and Randolph Counties since 2016.

RALEIGH, N.C. — U.S. Congressman (NC-13) Ted Budd announced Wednesday he's joining the race for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat. Senator Richard Burr will not seek reelection.

Budd is seeking the Republican nomination. Former North Carolina governor Pat McCrory and former Congressman Mark Walker have also thrown their names into the hat.

Budd made his campaign announcement in a video that included monster trucks, marching bands and his dog.