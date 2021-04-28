Ted Budd announces campaign for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat

RALEIGH, N.C. — U.S. Congressman (NC-13) Ted Budd announced Wednesday he's joining the race for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat. Senator Richard Burr will not seek reelection.
Budd is seeking the Republican nomination. Former North Carolina governor Pat McCrory and former Congressman Mark Walker have also thrown their names into the hat.
Budd made his campaign announcement in a video that included monster trucks, marching bands and his dog.
On the other side, Democrat Cherie Beasley, former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice, announced her run for Burr's seat on Tuesday. Other Democrats vying for the nomination include former state Sen. Erica Smith, Sen. Jeff Jackson, Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton and Greensboro scientist Richard Watkins.
RELATED: 'Let's be people of peace' | Rep. Ted Budd speaks out about Capitol riot, Electoral objections and his party's future post-Trump