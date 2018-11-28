CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board did not certify the results of the 9th Congressional District race between Mark Harris and Dan McCready.

This ruling came despite the fact that McCready conceded the race weeks ago.

In his motion, Board Vice Chairman Joshua Malcolm cited the Board’s authority under G.S. 163A-1180 as the reason for delaying certification of that contest.

That statute gives the Board authority to “take any other action necessary to assure that an election is determined without taint of fraud or corruption and without irregularities that may have changed the result of an election.”

The Board also did not certify the results of the following contests because of protests or recounts: *N.C. House District 103 (Mecklenburg);* N.C. District Court 26A Seat 2 (Mecklenburg); N.C. District Court 16B Seat 2 (Robeson); County Commissioner Districts 2 and 4 (Lee); Board of Education District 2 (Pitt); Board of Education District 6 (Wayne); Sheriff (Columbus); Tabor City Mixed Beverage (Columbus); Clerk of Superior Court (Rockingham); Sheriff (Montgomery).

