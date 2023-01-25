'They all need to be held accountable' | Sen. Tillis calls for crackdown on classified material

Sen. Tillis calls for independent investigations into recent classified document discoveries

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said Wednesday there should be independent investigations into classified documents found at the homes of President Biden, former President Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

"They all need to be held accountable," Tillis said on WCNC Charlotte's Flashpoint.

Tillis faulted The White House's apparent lack of oversight across multiple administrations.

"We gotta look at their entire process and do better," he said.

Tillis compared it to his own experience in the US Senate, where he says there's a strict protocol for viewing sensitive materials.

"I have never had a classified document outside of a classified room," Tillis said.

Tillis said it would be difficult to overlook or mistake classified material for other documents.

"They're pretty obvious. It's not like it's an unmarked document. Each page is marked classified," he said.

But Tillis also admitted over-classification is a problem, saying some documents labeled "classified" are sometimes public knowledge and pose no security threat.

Contact Ben Thompson at bthompson@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts