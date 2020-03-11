Thom Tillis meets with NC voters, says he'll accept results of election

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis met with voters in Cornelius as they went to cast their ballot. The junior senator said he doesn't regret anything about his first term.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — All eyes are on the 2020 presidential election between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden but another big race to watch in North Carolina is for the US Senate, between Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democrat challenger Cal Cunningham.

The race between Tillis and Cunningham is the most expensive congressional race in US history. Sen. Tillis met with voters in Cornelius Tuesday as both candidates made their final push for support.

Cunningham did have a lead for some time in most polls but his advantage has shrunk after it was revealed he had an extramarital affair. Cunningham has refused to answer questions about the affair. According to the most recent NBC News/Marist poll, released on October 30, Cunningham has a 10-point lead over Tillis among likely voters in North Carolina.

Tillis said he doesn't regret much from his first term in Congress and said he's looking forward to the future. He wants businesses to be able to apply for more Paycheck Protection Program loans, an extension on unemployment and to push for more school funding.

Another priority for Tillis is moving forward with the CARES package to help the overall economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tillis said North Carolina needs to fully open but encouraged people to continue social distancing and wear masks in public places.

Regardless of Tuesday's outcome, Tillis said he will accept the final results and hopes others will, too.

“A peaceful transition is foundational to this nation, I will absolutely accept the results and encourage everyone up and down the ballot to do the same thing,” Tillis said.