CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Republican Senator Thom Tillis greeted supporters as he opened his Charlotte campaign headquarters Friday morning.

Tillis is facing a tough fight for re-election, according to political observers who say the Democratic Party is hoping to flip the seat.

Tillis answered questions from reporters and said on the subject of impeachment he felt the case made by the Democrats was weak.

“I have to tell you, I go into this process thinking it’s politically motivated,” Tillis said.

On the president’s dealing with Ukraine and the log of a call made by Trump to the Ukrainian President in which Trump asks for an investigation of Joe Biden and his son, Tillis said he didn’t see any wrongdoing by Trump.

“People can have their own concerns about style but I saw nothing in the way of substance that would lead to a basis for impeachment,” said Tillis.

Asked about the president calling the call “perfect,” Tillis said, “We’ll let him judge, you know, a conversation between him and another head of state.”

Tillis is not currently facing a GOP opponent in next year’s primary, this after Garland Tucker took himself out of the race citing financial reasons.

On the Democratic side, Cal Cunningham is running with the support of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. State Senator Erica Smith is also running on the Democratic side.

Tillis took every opportunity with reporters to align himself with President Trump and repeated his opposition to impeachment.

“When there was a valid case for impeachment, and that was in the Nixon era, the country came together and the President ultimately left office before he was removed. But the American people aren’t responding the same way to this one and I think it's about time to move past it,” Tillis said.

Political observers said the Tillis race will likely be the most expensive and closest watched race during next year’s political season.

