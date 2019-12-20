CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Reaction continues to pour in after a well-known evangelical publication called for President Trump to be removed from office.

The president called Christianity Today a "far left magazine" following an editorial.

The religious conservative base has been a big part of Trump’s foundation, and the editorial is seen as the first significant crack to develop in that base.

The editorial was aimed at the evangelical base that continues "to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record."

Christianity Today was founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham and has about 80,000 readers across the country.

The editorial condemned Trump for attempting to get the new president of Ukraine to launch an investigation of Trump’s political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter.

The editorial said, "This is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral."

Billy Graham’s son, Franklin Graham, fired back on social media writing, "Yes, my father Billy Graham founded Christianity today; but no, he would not agree with their opinion piece, in fact, he would be very disappointed."

Franklin Graham revealed his father voted for Trump in 2016.

On social media, the president said, "Christianity Today knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine call and would rather have a radical left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion and your guns, than Donald Trump as your President."

The editorial called on the Senate to convict Trump and remove him from office, saying it's "not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments."

